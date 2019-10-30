|
|
Barbara "Bobbie" Warman
Ames - Barbara "Bobbie" Elizabeth Jarvis Warman passed away October 25, 2019, in the Green Hills Healthcare Center in Ames, Iowa.
Bobbie's family will celebrate her life with a memorial service on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 pm in the Green Hills Community Room. Memorials may be made in Bobbie's memory to the Iowa State University Foundation, Ames Youth & Shelter Services, or Southern Poverty Law Center. Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019