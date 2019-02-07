Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Barry Bruce Boylan


1955 - 2019
Barry Bruce Boylan Obituary
Barry Bruce Boylan

Of Des Moines, Iowa - Barry Boylan, 63, passed away peacefully Monday, February 4, 2019, from a heart condition at Taylor House Hospice. Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Family will greet guests one hour prior to the funeral. Family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ARL or the family.

Barry was born October 29, 1955 in Des Moines, Iowa to Luick and Evelyn Boylan. Barry was a self-employed dry wall specialist and recently worked for Iowa Event Center.

He is survived by his siblings, Bill (Connie) Boylan, Barb Meeks, Loretta (Dave) Burk and Myra (Dick) Cherry; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, John and Larry Boylan.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019
