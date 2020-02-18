Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Resources
1955 - 2020
Barry Farmer Obituary
Barry Farmer

Ankeny - Barry Farmer, 64, of Ankeny, Iowa, passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice House in Johnson, Iowa after a 2-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. A visitation will be held on February 21st from 5-7:00 p.m. at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). His life will be honored on February 22nd at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home.

Barry Douglas Farmer was born on November 29, 1955 in Oskaloosa, Iowa to Charles and Lois Farmer. He retired from Wells Fargo in 2013 where he served as a Trust Officer and held various management roles since 1988. Barry had an outgoing personality, witty sense of humor, and an infectious laugh.

Barry will be remembered by his wife and best friend of 18 years, Shelley Farmer; his mother, Lois Farmer of Ankeny, Iowa; his daughter, Amy (Deborah) Shannon of Newton, Iowa; his son Andrew (Lindsay) Farmer of Ankeny, Iowa; and his 11 grandchildren: Cole Downey; Alyssa, Brooklyn, Briana, Jaelynn, Grace, Quinn and Carver Shannon; and Sidnee, Ayla and Bohdan Farmer. Barry was preceded in death by his father, Charles Farmer; grandson, Andrew Lindsay Farmer; and first wife, Denise Farmer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Barry may be made directly to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or https://www.lbda.org/donate.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
