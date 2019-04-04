|
Barry Lee Biddle
Peru - Barry Lee Biddle, 71, of Peru, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston, Iowa. A visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel on Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 10:15 AM. Graveside services and burial will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, April 6, at the Winterset Cemetery in Winterset, Iowa.
Barry was born on May 23, 1947, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to John and Laura (McClelland) Biddle. Barry had been owner of Biddle Technical Products, Inc. and also farmed. He was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in West Des Moines and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting.
Barry is survived by his wife, Karen of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Alicia L. (Drew) Piech of Naperville, IL; son, Barry Lee Biddle, Jr. of Lake Elsinore, CA; and one grandchild, Aila.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura (McClelland) Biddle and his sister, Pamela Ann (Biddle) Lavella.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019