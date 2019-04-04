Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Winterset Cemetery
Winterset, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Lee Biddle


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Barry Lee Biddle Obituary
Barry Lee Biddle

Peru - Barry Lee Biddle, 71, of Peru, Iowa, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Greater Regional Hospice House in Creston, Iowa. A visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Collins Chapel on Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 10:15 AM. Graveside services and burial will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, April 6, at the Winterset Cemetery in Winterset, Iowa.

Barry was born on May 23, 1947, in New Castle, Pennsylvania to John and Laura (McClelland) Biddle. Barry had been owner of Biddle Technical Products, Inc. and also farmed. He was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in West Des Moines and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting.

Barry is survived by his wife, Karen of West Des Moines, IA; daughter, Alicia L. (Drew) Piech of Naperville, IL; son, Barry Lee Biddle, Jr. of Lake Elsinore, CA; and one grandchild, Aila.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Laura (McClelland) Biddle and his sister, Pamela Ann (Biddle) Lavella.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home
Download Now