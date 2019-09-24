Services
Roberson Funeral Home
305 N. Broadway
Princeton, MO 64673
660-748-3325
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
305 N. Broadway
Princeton, MO 64673
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Roberson Funeral Home
305 N. Broadway
Princeton, MO 64673
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Basil Graham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Basil C. Graham Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Basil C. Graham Jr. Obituary
Basil C. Graham, Jr.

Mercer, MO - Basil C. Graham, Jr., 84, Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley, children, Scott (Julie) Graham, Billie (Mike) Ragan, Bonnie (Dick) Korleski, Bobbie Graham, Cindy (John) Pogue, Mike (Feves) Blake, and Diana (Tony) Dominguez; grandchildren, Kaden & Carter Graham, Avery (Levi) Alden, Mitch Ragan, Travis (Rose) Korleski, Allyson (Kevin) Been, Richard (Jayde) Korleski, Kaitlyn Korleski, Lisa (Doug) Blake, Chris Pogue, Jason Blake, Melissa (Thomas) Gruver and Wesley James; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Otho and Raymond Graham and Helen Picaman.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in the Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Basil Graham Memorial Fund for the NMCB58 Hospitality Room in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Basil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries