Basil C. Graham, Jr.
Mercer, MO - Basil C. Graham, Jr., 84, Mercer, MO passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley, children, Scott (Julie) Graham, Billie (Mike) Ragan, Bonnie (Dick) Korleski, Bobbie Graham, Cindy (John) Pogue, Mike (Feves) Blake, and Diana (Tony) Dominguez; grandchildren, Kaden & Carter Graham, Avery (Levi) Alden, Mitch Ragan, Travis (Rose) Korleski, Allyson (Kevin) Been, Richard (Jayde) Korleski, Kaitlyn Korleski, Lisa (Doug) Blake, Chris Pogue, Jason Blake, Melissa (Thomas) Gruver and Wesley James; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Otho and Raymond Graham and Helen Picaman.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Burial will follow in the Early Cemetery, Mercer, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Basil Graham Memorial Fund for the NMCB58 Hospitality Room in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 24, 2019