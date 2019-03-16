Dr. Beatrice Clupper



Urbandale - Dr. Beatrice Blong Clupper passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born on January 29, 1941 in Fort Atkinson, Iowa. Her parents were Vera (Kuhn) and Edward Blong. When she was 14 years old, Beatrice left the family farm and went to work as a hired nanny for a family in town. After working very hard for many years, Beatrice was able to go to Mount Mercy College. After that, she continued her studies at the University of Iowa earning Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in English. Later, she earned a second Master's degree in Public Administration from Drake University.



It was at the University of Illinois in 1969, while Beatrice was earning her Doctorate in English Literature that she met her husband, Darwin Clupper Jr. For them, it was love at first sight.



Darwin and Beatrice got married on November 25, 1970. Two years later, Darwin completed his law degree. That same year, Beatrice became a professor. In 1974, their daughter Wendy was born. In 1976, their son Darwin III was born. And in 1979, the family moved to Urbandale.



Throughout her career, Dr. Clupper championed the rights of children in Iowa to receive a better education. She taught for Mount Mercy College, Clark College, UNI, DMACC and worked for the Department of Education and served as the CEO of the Planning Accreditation Board, a division of the American Planning Association. Dr. Clupper achieved many awards in her life recognizing her devotion to the people of Iowa and the field of Education.



Beatrice loved to travel with her husband and family. Their adventures took her around the world to England, Germany, Portugal, Spain, China, Japan and Puerto Rico. As a couple, Bea and Dar loved going to Paris, France -they loved being together in the city of lights.



Left to mourn Beatrice's passing but celebrate her life is her devoted husband Darwin, her loving children Wendy and Darwin, her son-in-law Johnathann, her daughter-in-law Masako, her grandchildren, Emiko and Ken. She is survived by her siblings: Cletus (Nancy), Angela , Doris, Colette (David) and Marilyn (Al), as well as her numerous nieces and nephews. Also, her in-laws, David (Jill), Bonnie (Joe) and Nancy (Thom). And finally, but importantly, the descendants of her pet squirrels, Joey and Scooter.



Beatrice is proceeded in death by her parents, her in-laws the Rev. Darwin and Alice Clupper, her sister Edna (Charles Bronner), her brother Gerald Blong, and brother's-in-law Donald Praska and Richard Barden.



The Memorial for Dr. Beatrice Clupper will be held at Saint Theresa Catholic Church, 1230 Merle Hay Road on Monday, March 18, 2019. The Visitation shall take place between 10-11am and a Mass will be held at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Clark College in Dubuque towards the establishment of a scholarship for students of English Literature in the name of Dr. Beatrice B. Clupper.