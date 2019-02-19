|
|
Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon
Pleasantville - A memorial service for Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in Pleasantville, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Tiny has been cremated and burial will be at a later date in Pleasantville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
Survivors include: Greg & Judy Vandall, Ben & Marcia Harl, Dennis Rodda, Brian Rodda, Rana & Pat Snelson, Kent Rodda, Patti Collins, Peggy Hotovec, Bobby & Theresa Lyon, Jack Lyon, and Ronda Lyon. Other family & friends along with many great and great-great nieces & nephews are also lovingly remembering Tiny.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019