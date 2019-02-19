Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Pleasantville, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Pleasantville, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Lyon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon Obituary
Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon

Pleasantville - A memorial service for Beatrice "Tiny" Lyon will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, in Pleasantville, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church. Tiny has been cremated and burial will be at a later date in Pleasantville Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.

Survivors include: Greg & Judy Vandall, Ben & Marcia Harl, Dennis Rodda, Brian Rodda, Rana & Pat Snelson, Kent Rodda, Patti Collins, Peggy Hotovec, Bobby & Theresa Lyon, Jack Lyon, and Ronda Lyon. Other family & friends along with many great and great-great nieces & nephews are also lovingly remembering Tiny.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.