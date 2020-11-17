1/2
Beau Charles Bonanno
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beau's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beau Charles Bonanno

Des Moines - Beau Bonanno, 39, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at home.

Born January 6, 1981, to Frank Bonanno and Nancy (Harvey) Sullivan, he was raised on the south side of Des Moines, Iowa, where his family had been a staple for decades. He was extremely proud of his heritage and family legacy.

Beau was married to Stephanie Tillinghast in 2003. Later that year, they welcomed their first child, Francesca. Over the next five years, two sons, Giovanni and Anthony were added. They divorced in 2020.

For the better part of 15 years, Beau worked as a plumber and steamfitter with the Local 33 Union. Beau was a standout in his profession and more importantly, he knew all of the great one-liners when it came to working a "shitty" job.

Beau loved extreme sports. Whether it was riding his four-wheeler or skiing double black diamond slopes with his boys, he seemed to welcome the adrenaline rush that came along with such feats.

Beau was also known for being the life of the party. He loved to travel with his friends for Pearl Jam concerts. He had a contagious, one-of-a-kind laugh, and never had a problem laughing at himself and his own antics. Beau would be the first to admit that he cracked himself up.

More than anything however, Beau loved his children and being involved in their activities. He was their number 1 fan and often their coach, except in the case of Frankie where despite his "Just Dance" video game greatness, he knew nothing about actual competitive dance. Most summers he found himself coaching baseball, just like his father did before him. He had a special connection with Ankeny Blaze and was supremely proud of their team accomplishments.

We will always remember Beau for his fun-loving ways and his love of the Miami Dolphins. His laugh and smile were just so infectious.

Waiting on the other side for him were his grandparents, Frank and Colleen Bonanno, Chet and Anna Harvey. He is survived by his children, Francesca Josephine (Frankie Jo), Giovanni (Gionni), and Anthony (A-Bomb) Bonanno; his mom, Nancy (John) Sullivan; his dad, Frank (Therese) Bonanno; sister, Lori (Jim) Wyble; brother, Frank Bonanno (Kim Beall); step-sister, Keriann Sullivan; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; as well as his special friend, Claire Heagy. Lastly, he is survived by his dogs, Zella, Ziggy, and Watson.

Beau took his life away from us. It is a mystery how a person can have so many friends and family surrounding them, love life so much, and yet also struggle with that life all in one breath.

Our hearts are shattered. Peace be with you.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street in Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-7 p.m., also at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in loving memory of Beau.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved