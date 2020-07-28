1/1
Becky Ann Shoemaker Geist
1950 - 2020
Becky Ann Shoemaker Geist

West Des Moines - Becky Shoemaker Geist passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1950 to Ken and Clara Shoemaker. After graduating from Lincoln High School, she went on to study at Iowa State University, getting a Master's Degree in Art. During her time there, she was a cheerleader and a member of CHI OMEGA Sorority.

Becky enjoyed teaching art and made beautiful pieces for everyone to enjoy. She took great pride in being able to do the flowers for her nephew's weddings. Recently she used her creativity while working at Boesen the Florist. Becky also was a receptionist at KCCI where everyone enjoyed her bubbly, outgoing personality. She treasured her friendships with everyone, especially her "ya ya group."

Becky met the love of her life, Cullen Geist and the two were married on June 19, 2004. They enjoyed a marriage filled with joy, laughter, sports, singing, and dancing. Cullen preceded Becky in death in 2010.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother, Kirk Shoemaker; nephews, Keve and Alek Shoemaker; and great nephew, Jake Shoemaker. She was looking forward to seeing her great niece Kennedy, the first girl in the family since Becky was born. Her beloved dog Dallas will be going home with family to California.

Per her wishes, Becky was cremated. There will be a graveside service for family and close friends in Mt. Ayr, Iowa on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Memorials for Becky can be made to the ALS Association Iowa Chapter at 3636 Westown Pkwy, Suite 204, West Des Moines, Iowa 50266. Condolences can be made online through www.caldwellparrish.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
