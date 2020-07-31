Becky DanielsWest Des Moines - Rebecca "Becky" Daniels, 66, passed away on July 30, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice after a long and brave battle with breast cancer. A visitation will be held at McLaren's Funeral Home in West Des Moines on Tuesday, August 4 from 4 to 7 PM. Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held at McLaren's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5. A Facebook Livestream will be viewable on the McLaren's Facebook page. A burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.Becky was born to Max and Violet Means on June 13, 1954 in Afton, IA. She graduated from Valley High School in 1972 and Iowa Methodist School of Nursing in 1975. She had a long nursing career and eventually retired in 2016. Becky was an active member in West Des Moines United Methodist Church.Some of Becky's hobbies include marathon walking with the MWs, swimming, traveling to Hawaii, and spoiling her grandchildren.Becky is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Kevin Daniels; two daughters, Kimberly (Jason) Bowles and Megan Daniels; grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella; and a collection of good friends.Memorials for Becky Daniels can be made to her family for future distribution.