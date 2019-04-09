|
|
Beckye Alexander
West Des Moines - Beckye Sue Alexander, 65, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive, IA at 11am, Thursday, April 11, 2019. Visitation will take place the night prior, from 5-8pm, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, also at Brooks Funeral Care.
Beckye was born on December 8, 1953 in Oskaloosa, IA, to William and Wilma (Roach) Muilenburg. Beckye later moved to West Des Moines where she would spend most of her life. Beckye was united in marriage to Doug Alexander. Her family, especially her grandkids, great-grandkids and grand-dogs were her whole world.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Doug Alexander; children: M'Lissa (Jeff) Foreman of Pleasant Hill, JR Harden of Carlisle and Heather Harris of Indianola; grandchildren: Kody, KelCee, Kayla, Karlie, Cassandra, Dakota, Katelynn and Maddy; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Linda Muilenburg of Altoona; and aunts and uncles, James (Marge) Roach and Sheryl (Jim) Paulus. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Wilma Muilenburg, and her brother Wendell "Butch" Muilenburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to decide on a charity at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 9, 2019