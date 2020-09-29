Belva Frances (Meyers) Bernard



Belva Frances (Meyers) Bernard passed away on September 27, 2020. She was born October 27, 1925 at Webster City, Iowa to Luther A, Myers and Vera Boozell Myers. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Webster City, Iowa in 1943. She was married to Emerson LeVay Bernard for 60 ½ years. He preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons Robert (Donna) and Alan, sister Donna Capsel (Charles). Grandchildren Amy (Bernard) Drayton, Jason Bernard children of William (Nancy). Preceded in death by sister Janice and son (William LeVay Bernard) Sisters Murlee (Myers) Hanson, Beverly (Myers) Cayler, brother Maurice Myers. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Previously a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Helped at Lutheran Women's Members Lutheran Guild and Fellowships Society. She was employed at Southern Pacific Railroad in San Francisco, McMurray Hatchery in Webster City, also Kresge Company and K-Mart for 29 years. Services will be graveside at Graceland Cemetary, Webster City, Iowa. Friday, October 2. Start time 11:00 am. Gravesite: S ½ lot 152 - Section 34. Reception to follow. Donations in her name to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waukee, Iowa









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store