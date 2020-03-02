|
|
Ben F. Sorensen
Indiantown - 1927 - 2020
Ben F. Sorensen of Indiantown, Florida passed away on Feb. 25, 2020 at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center. He was 93 years old.
Ben was born Jan. 4, 1927 in Algona, Iowa, the son of Abby and Ben Sorensen Sr.
He served his country in World War II with the U.S. Navy.
Upon returning to Des Moines, Iowa he opened Sorensen's Health Studio in 1949 which he owned and operated in Des Moines for 48 years.
Ben is survived by his wife Perdetta, his 4 children Candy (Don) Lusk, LaVonne (Ron) Limoli, Rick (Mia) Sorensen, and Ben III (Deanna) Sorensen, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Ben lived a full life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We will miss his great sense of humor and words of encouragement.
The family wish to express sincere thanks to the entire staff at the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020