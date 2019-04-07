|
|
Ben Sholar
West Des Moines - Ben Marvin Sholar, 72, passed away after battling cancer on April 1st, 2019. Ben was born June 16th, 1946 in Mayfield, KY to Martha Louise Sholar and Marvin C Sholar. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Margaret "Maggie" Jackson Sholar (04/13/13), and sister Shirley Sholar Jones (04/02/09). He is survived by his son Anthony "Todd" Sholar and wife Stephannie Sholar. He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren Alexander, Julianna, Charlize, Aaron, and Zachary, and also by his Niece Sherri, and Cousin Balinda.
Ben graduated from Mayfield High School in Mayfield, KY in 1965, and attended Murray State. Ben loved his family, golf, and good single malt, more than anything.
Ben had requested there be no services, however the family will hold a private celebration of life for both him and Maggie at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 7, 2019