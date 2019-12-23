Services
Ben Vannatta Obituary
Ben Vannatta

Perry - Ben Vannatta, age 87 of Perry, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Iowa Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, IA. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Perry Bible Church in Perry. Visitation will be on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Rippey Cemetery at Rippey, IA. Memorials will be given to Rippey United Methodist Church and Perry Bible Church and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -