Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Anthony's Church
Benita Villalobos Quijano

Benita Villalobos Quijano Obituary
Benita Villalobos Quijano, 71 was surrounded by family when she died from a long battle with cancer on July 27th, 2019.

Benita was a very generous woman who loved spending time with her family whom she cherished.

She is survived by her husband, Charles (Chach) Quijano: Sons, Milton Martinez III and Elijah Quijano; Daughter Belinda Villalobos, all of Des Moines. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. 2 Brothers: Fred (Nellie) Villalobos and Leo (Kathy) Villalobos as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Saint Anthony's Church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
