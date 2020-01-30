Services
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Merle Hay Funeral Home
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Benjamin J. "Ben" Ivers


1972 - 2020
Benjamin J. "Ben" Ivers Obituary
Benjamin J. "Ben" Ivers

Urbandale - Benjamin "Ben" J. Ivers passed away on the evening of January 23rd with his family by his side at the Olathe Hospice House in Olathe, Kansas. Ben was born February 14, 1972 in Iowa City, Iowa to Rodney L. and Loyce M. Ivers. He would have been 48 years old this year. Early in life, his family moved to Urbandale, IA where he would grow up camping, boy scouts and traveling with his parents. The Ivers' spent a great deal of time at the Lake of the Ozarks during the summers and that was something he would eventually share with his own family.

Ben met Danielle in junior high school and that would begin a very important relationship for them both. They graduated from Urbandale High School in 1990 and went on to attend the University of Iowa. Ben and Danielle lived in Colorado for 8 years after college and eventually married after several years of being together in 1999. They moved to Olathe, Kansas in 2003 to raise and grow their family.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Danielle Rae and their three children; Caden James (17) Emerson Hope (16) and Delaney Rae (13). He is also survived by his brother, Christopher Ivers and his family. Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Loyce Ivers.

Visitation will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at Merle Hay Funeral Home, 4400 Merle Hay Rd, Des Moines, IA with services to follow at 12:00 pm.

Memorial contributions in Ben's honor may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
