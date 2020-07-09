Benjamin Wencil and Margaret Ruth Krusel
Centerville, formerly of Des Moines - Margaret Ruth Krusel, age 90, and Benjamin Wencil Krusel, age 81, both of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Centerville Specialty Care.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 13, 2020 at Lange Funeral Home and Crematory in Centerville with Pastor Josh Davenport officiating. Burial with military rites will follow in the Unionville Cemetery, Unionville, Iowa. A visitation will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Lange Funeral Home and Crematory in Centerville, with the family receiving friends from 10-11 AM. A memorial has been established to the Unionville, Iowa Cemetery and may be mailed to Lange Funeral Home and Crematory, 1900 S. 18th St., Centerville, Iowa, 52544. Condolences may be shared online at www.langefh.com
