Benjamin Zemlicka
Waukee - Benjamin (Ben) G. Zemlicka passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 29, 1947 to Benjamin and Helen (Niemira), Ben was the oldest of three boys. He married the love of his life, DiAnna, in 1970.
Ben managed Sears stores in 4 states for 37 years, including stores in Waterloo, Marshalltown, Ames and Mason City. Ben retired in 2005 and moved to Waukee in 2013 to be closer to his family.
Anyone who knew Ben referred to him as "a very kind man," and also knew that his passion in life was his family. Ben was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob. Ben is survived by his wife, DiAnna (Petrus), his 3 children and spouses, 9 grandchildren, and one brother.
A visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, Ben requested memorial donations be made to the nonprofits he supported. Details can be found online at caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019