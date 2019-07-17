Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Waukee, IA
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Waukee, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
Waukee, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Zemlicka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Zemlicka


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Zemlicka Obituary
Benjamin Zemlicka

Waukee - Benjamin (Ben) G. Zemlicka passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Unity Point Hospital in Des Moines. Born in Cleveland, Ohio on January 29, 1947 to Benjamin and Helen (Niemira), Ben was the oldest of three boys. He married the love of his life, DiAnna, in 1970.

Ben managed Sears stores in 4 states for 37 years, including stores in Waterloo, Marshalltown, Ames and Mason City. Ben retired in 2005 and moved to Waukee in 2013 to be closer to his family.

Anyone who knew Ben referred to him as "a very kind man," and also knew that his passion in life was his family. Ben was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob. Ben is survived by his wife, DiAnna (Petrus), his 3 children and spouses, 9 grandchildren, and one brother.

A visitation will be from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, Ben requested memorial donations be made to the nonprofits he supported. Details can be found online at caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.