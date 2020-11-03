1/1
Bennie "Ben" Hartley
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie "Ben" Hartley

Ankeny - Bennie "Ben" Charles Hartley, 89, of Ankeny died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunnyview Care Center. Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 with funeral service following at 5:00 PM at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).

Bennie was born on December 5, 1930 in State Center, Iowa, to Sarah and Ben Hartley. Bennie grew up and went to school in Maxwell. He married Joanne Sowers in 1961 and they moved to Ankeny. Together between them both, they had five children. He worked at Firestone where he retired after 35 years. After retirement, Bennie started his own handyman business and worked for several years. He was a member of the Elks and the Methodist Church. He loved fishing, bowling, woodworking, cars, and he loved to go dancing with his wife.

Bennie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne Hartley of Ankeny; children, Todd (Jennifer) Hartley of Ankeny, Don (Carolyn) Hartley of Carlisle, Candace Hartley of Gulf Breeze Florida, Mary (Mike) Eblen of Des Moines, and Denise (Rex) Ratzlaff of Ankeny; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Kahler of Cambridge, Patricia Taylor of Maxwell, Louise Burandt of Mission Texas, and Linda (Denny) Eden of Conroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sarah Hartley; sister, Florence Wheeler; brothers, Joe Hartley, and Alvin Hartley; and triplet siblings, Dwight, Dorman and Donald.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
04:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Service
05:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved