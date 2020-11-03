Bennie "Ben" Hartley
Ankeny - Bennie "Ben" Charles Hartley, 89, of Ankeny died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Sunnyview Care Center. Visitation will be held at 4:00 PM, Friday, November 6, 2020 with funeral service following at 5:00 PM at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd).
Bennie was born on December 5, 1930 in State Center, Iowa, to Sarah and Ben Hartley. Bennie grew up and went to school in Maxwell. He married Joanne Sowers in 1961 and they moved to Ankeny. Together between them both, they had five children. He worked at Firestone where he retired after 35 years. After retirement, Bennie started his own handyman business and worked for several years. He was a member of the Elks and the Methodist Church. He loved fishing, bowling, woodworking, cars, and he loved to go dancing with his wife.
Bennie is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne Hartley of Ankeny; children, Todd (Jennifer) Hartley of Ankeny, Don (Carolyn) Hartley of Carlisle, Candace Hartley of Gulf Breeze Florida, Mary (Mike) Eblen of Des Moines, and Denise (Rex) Ratzlaff of Ankeny; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alice Kahler of Cambridge, Patricia Taylor of Maxwell, Louise Burandt of Mission Texas, and Linda (Denny) Eden of Conroy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Sarah Hartley; sister, Florence Wheeler; brothers, Joe Hartley, and Alvin Hartley; and triplet siblings, Dwight, Dorman and Donald.
