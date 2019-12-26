|
|
Berdella Pierce
Colfax - Berdella A. Pierce, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Kreig) Long, was born September 5, 1939, in Morris, Minnesota.
Berdella died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at MercyOne newton Medical Center. She was 80 years old. Berdella was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ernie and David her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bud and Aileen Pierce and a grandson-in-law, Scott Bolles.
Those left to honor Berdella's memory include her husband, Bill of Colfax; her son, Mike (Tammy) Pierce of Colfax; her daughter, Pat Pierce of Colfax; her grandchildren, Casey Pierce, Ami (David) Kercheval, Suzanne Bolles, Lindsey Hartson, Chelsey Hartson and Ben McVey; her many great grandchildren; her sister, Judy; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the United Church in Ira. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the church. Memorials may be designated to the and may be left at the church or at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019