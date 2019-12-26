Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Church
Ira, IA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
United Church
Ira, IA
Resources
More Obituaries for Berdella Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berdella Pierce


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berdella Pierce Obituary
Berdella Pierce

Colfax - Berdella A. Pierce, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (Kreig) Long, was born September 5, 1939, in Morris, Minnesota.

Berdella died on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at MercyOne newton Medical Center. She was 80 years old. Berdella was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ernie and David her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bud and Aileen Pierce and a grandson-in-law, Scott Bolles.

Those left to honor Berdella's memory include her husband, Bill of Colfax; her son, Mike (Tammy) Pierce of Colfax; her daughter, Pat Pierce of Colfax; her grandchildren, Casey Pierce, Ami (David) Kercheval, Suzanne Bolles, Lindsey Hartson, Chelsey Hartson and Ben McVey; her many great grandchildren; her sister, Judy; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her many friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the United Church in Ira. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday, at the church. Memorials may be designated to the and may be left at the church or at Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berdella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -