Berenice Moss
Des Moines -
Berenice Moss, of Palm Beach, Florida and Des Moines, Iowa passed away on November 11th, 2019. BG lived a full and remarkable life, but most of all, she was such a kind and loving individual. She never met anyone that she would not stop and share a kind word.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois after attended College at the University of Miami, she married and settled in Des Moines with her family, husband Philip Moss, and her three children, Terry, Cory, and Maggi.
She was a master bridge player and played almost daily up until July of 2019. She was a devoted mother to her children and attended all of their sporting events and horse shows. In recent years, one of her favorite joys was learning to use an Ipad so she'd never miss when one of her daughter's horses raced.
Berenice lost her beloved husband, Phil, and her son, Cory in a plane crash in 1979. Such enormous tragedy could break a human, but she instead rose to embrace life and live it with love, endearment, and joy. She would often say each day can be exactly as you choose, and she chose happiness not sorrow. She had an extraordinary relationship with her daughter, Maggi, who was her very best friend, and confidant.
Berenice enjoyed perfect health until just a few months ago. Though sometimes she remarked that getting old was hard, she always looked beautiful. She took pride in herself, never leaving her residence without that shining beauty and smile. She was totally independent, driving to play bridge, have lunch or go shopping up until July of 2019.
In addition to her husband Phil and Cory, She was preceded in death by her parents, Abraham and Celia Gurevitz, sister, Dorothy Hirsch, brother Sam Gurson, and nephews, Ira Hirsch and Chuck Hirsch, who was the NYC Medical examiner during 911. She is survived by her daughter Maggi Moss, son Terry Moss and his partner Nancy Boston, grandson Philip Colt Moss, and her beloved pet grandchild, Storm Moss.
Services are private at Iles/Dunn funeral home in Des Moines, Iowa and burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. The family is requesting no flowers or gifts. All that she would want and request of all of us is that we follow her example and be kind and loving to one another.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019