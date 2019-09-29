|
|
Berkley Dean Fletcher, passed away August 19 at Park Nicollet Hospital in St Louis Park, Minnesota. Berk was born April 7, 1963 to Berkley A and Judy O'Mara Fletcher. He graduated from high school in Ankeny, Iowa in 1981 and subsequently moved to Texas working in the telecommunications industry. Upon returning to the Midwest Berk lived in the Minneapolis area and was employed as a lead system engineer at Cady Communications at the time of his death. Berk is survived by his wife Amy, daughter Anna, mother Judy Fletcher, father Berkley A Fletcher (Jane), brother Kent Fletcher (Rebecca) and sister Jennifer Wiederien (Bill). Per Berk's wishes there will be no funeral service, however a Celebration of Life party for all will take place Sunday, October 27 from two to five pm at the Black Forest Inn, No 1 East 26th St., Minneapolis, Mn.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 29, 2019