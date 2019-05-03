Services
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
(515) 992-3701
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Brandt Funeral Homes- Dallas Center
1301 Ash St.
Dallas Center, IA 50063
Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Resthaven Cemetery
West Des Moines, IA
Bernadene "Bunny" Simmons


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernadene "Bunny" Simmons Obituary
Bernadene 'Bunny' Simmons

Dallas Center - Bernadene Rose (Harrison) Simmons, 89, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor, Dallas Center, IA, with her family present. 'Bunny' was born September 21, 1929 in Dallas Center to John Henry & Martha Wilhemina (Bernau) Clayton.

Survivors include daughters, Chloe Bennett Bircher, Darlene (Ron) Plagmann, E. Linda (James) Van Scoyk, daughters in law, Connie Harrison , & Sue Harrison, 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, Edward Harrison, & Allen Simmons, sons, Blake Harrison, Bradley Harrison, & Brent Harrison, sisters, Roberta, Alta, & Betty, brothers, Roy, John, & Melbourne.

Bunny worked as an insurance claims adjuster for local insurance companies. In her free time she was a great cook and baker, as well as accomplished at handwork including crocheting, sewing, and cross stitching. Golfing at the Hillcrest course rounded out her life.

Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Brandt Chapel, 1301 Ash Street, Dallas Center, IA 50063. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service. Lunch will follow at the Presbyterian Church, with the family meeting at 2pm for burial at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines, IA.

In lieu of flowers you may direct your memorials to: Spurgeon Manor, 1204 Linden St., Dallas Center, IA 50063.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 3, 2019
