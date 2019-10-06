|
Bernadette (Bernie) Barber, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, at a Tampa, Florida hospital. Bernie was born on October 29, 1965, to Rev. Grant O. Barber Sr. and Arlene Joyce Barber (deceased). She grew up in Des Moines, IA, and is a 1987 North High School graduate. She is survived by her father and siblings, Leslie Allison, Alesia Austin, Dorothy Barber-Banks, Grace, Grant Jr., Charles, and Howard Barber. Services will be held October 19, 2019, 10:00am EST at Rest Haven, Memorial Park, 4615 E. Hanna Ave Tampa, FL 33610, (813) 626-2332. Flowers and cards can be sent at this location.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 6, 2019