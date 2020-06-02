Bernadette Cline



Brooklyn - Bernadette E. Cline, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, in Brooklyn with Father Corey Close officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be contributed to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church improvement fund. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.



Bernadette is survived by her sister, Evelyn Wiley, of Grinnell; 46 nieces and nephews and several great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law Betty Cline and Mary DePauw, both of Brooklyn and Doris Cline, of Grinnell. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers, Paul, Francis, Manus, Leonard, Joseph, Harold, Darold, in infancy, and two sisters Dorothy and Mildred Moyer.



Bernadette was born July 31, 1927, in Brooklyn, the daughter of George A. and Margaret T. (Kriegel) Cline. She attended the Madison #3 township country school. Bernadette worked at Gerard's Bakery in Brooklyn and was also a primary care giver for her sister Dorothy. She was very talented at quilting, embroidery and crocheting. Bernadette was an avid baker making biscuits every week and cinnamon rolls. She really enjoyed taking care of the children when new members of the family were born.









