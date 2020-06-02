Bernadette Cline
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernadette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadette Cline

Brooklyn - Bernadette E. Cline, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Brooklyn Community Estate. Private family graveside services will be held at Calvary Cemetery, in Brooklyn with Father Corey Close officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Memorials may be contributed to the St. Patrick's Catholic Church improvement fund. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bernadette is survived by her sister, Evelyn Wiley, of Grinnell; 46 nieces and nephews and several great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law Betty Cline and Mary DePauw, both of Brooklyn and Doris Cline, of Grinnell. She is preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers, Paul, Francis, Manus, Leonard, Joseph, Harold, Darold, in infancy, and two sisters Dorothy and Mildred Moyer.

Bernadette was born July 31, 1927, in Brooklyn, the daughter of George A. and Margaret T. (Kriegel) Cline. She attended the Madison #3 township country school. Bernadette worked at Gerard's Bakery in Brooklyn and was also a primary care giver for her sister Dorothy. She was very talented at quilting, embroidery and crocheting. Bernadette was an avid baker making biscuits every week and cinnamon rolls. She really enjoyed taking care of the children when new members of the family were born.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kloster Funeral Home
605 Jackson Street
Brooklyn, IA 52211
641-522-9250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved