Bernadine "Bernie" Gasparovich
Bernadine "Bernie" Gasparovich, a beloved sister, stepmother, grandmother, aunt and friend to so many, died November 8, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. She was 84.
Bernie was born October 8, 1935 in Melrose, Iowa. The daughter of Gerald and Winifred Lawless, she grew up in close-knit family with seven brothers and sisters. Bernie moved to Kansas City, Mo. in the early 1950s, where she had a 30-year career at AT&T. After retirement, she moved to Olathe, Kan., where she enjoyed many years living next door to her sister Helyn. Bernie was a longtime parishioner at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Olathe. She was also proud to be a longtime, regular blood donor to the American Red Cross. Bernie was a person of tremendous faith, who doted on her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She loved family, KU basketball, the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals, lighthouses, working in her yard, and life in general.
Bernie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Victor Gasparovich, children Nancy Sheets and Tony Gasparovich, sisters Delores Scott, Mary Davis, Helyn Boutross, and brother Ed Lawless. She will be missed terribly by her brothers Jerry, Bill and Bernard Lawless, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and her devoted dog Chi Chi.
A burial service will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, November 30 at Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Olathe Hospice House. Condolences may be left for the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019