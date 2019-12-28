|
|
Bernard Albert Hosman, Jr.
Des Moines - Bernard Albert Hosman, Jr., 75, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, the day after his birthday. Bernie was born on December 25, 1944, to Bernard Sr. and Mary (Pickens) Hosman.
Bernie later lived with his wife, Joan for 48 years in the Highland Park neighborhood. That's where they raised their three children and where Bernie was a dedicated little league coach and Cub Scout leader.
After many years, Bernie retired from Sunbelt Rentals as a heavy equipment field mechanic, but his work was more than a career, it was a lifelong hobby. In his free time you'd find him working on small engines and tinkering in his man cave; of course, with a Chicago Cubs game playing in the background. Bernie also kept busy after retirement by working part-time at the Highland Park Ace Hardware, where he shared his years of knowledge and experience.
Camping was another love of Bernie's. He and his wife spent many seasons enjoying their campers at Yellow Banks and Saylorville Parks. Packing a lunch and casting a line in the water was another pastime he enjoyed doing regularly. However, spoiling his grandkids and great-grandkids might have been what he loved doing the most.
Bernie is survived by his wife Joan, of 55 years; his two sons, Scott (Stephanie) Hosman and Brad (Angie) Hosman; daughter, Mindy Hosman; two grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, and his sister, Barbara (Lonnie) Wells.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Joe Hosman and daughter-in-law.
His family will remember Bernie as being a strong and loving provider.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A celebration of life will be held at a later time next spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019