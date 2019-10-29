|
Bernard "Bernie" C. Nevins
Des Moines - Bernard "Bernie" C. Nevins passed away on October 28th with his wife and family by his side at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 am at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 15 Indianola Road in Des Moines, with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home at 5400 Southwest Ninth Street on Sunday, November 3rd from 4 pm to 7 pm. with a Vigil Service at 6:30 pm.
Bernie was born in Dexter, Iowa and grew up on a farm outside of Stuart, Iowa. He was one of eight children raised by his parents John and Claire (Farrell) Nevins. After graduation from Stuart High School, where he was an all-conference football player and track and field athlete, he joined the United States Navy. Bernie married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Ginger) Springer in 1950 and settled in Des Moines. He began working in the printing industry for American Lithograph, but was recalled to active duty during the Korean War. He served on the USS Juneau.
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bernie continued his work in printing and he and Ginger began raising their five children. Bernie started working for Garner Printing and soon became production superintendent. Later, he and several other employees became ownership partners of Garner and revitalized the business with investments in new equipment and technology. By the time Bernie retired, he and his partners sold the business to a NYSE print consolidator. He left the business proud of the improvements and growth of Garner.
Bernie led an active life in Des Moines. He was a member of the Des Moines Officials Association and football officiating would come to be a passion of his for 27 years. Bernie was a dedicated member of the Bellizzi Macrae American Legion Post 659, where he served as Post Commander. He was a founding parishioner of Christ the King Catholic Church and later became a parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church where he served on the school board. In addition, he was active in the Craftsman's Club and the Fort Des Moines Little League.
Bernie and Ginger were married for almost 70 years. and they spent much of their time together with family and travelling to interesting places in the U.S. and abroad.
Besides his wife, Bernie is survived by his five children Tim (Deanna), John (Lisa), Cindi Card (Mark), Jay (Janie), and Ginny Eaton (Terry), 14 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a sister Mary Melroy and a brother Martin. Besides his parents, Bernie was preceded in death by his sister Patricia, and brothers James, Joseph, Donald, and Larry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bernie's name to Unity Point Taylor House Hospice or St. Anthony Church, both in Des Moines.
Condolences may be directed to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019