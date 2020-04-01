Services
Bernard Crall Obituary
Bernard Crall

Albia - Bernard George Crall, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center in Albia under the care of EveryStep Hospice.

A private Funeral Liturgy Outside of Mass will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with Father Mark Yates, C.PP.S. officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Albia.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family and will be determined at a later date. Please mail them to Sinnott Funeral Home, 2030 Hwy 5, Albia, Iowa 52531. Services will be live streamed on the St. Mary's Albia Faith Formation facebook page for all who would like to view. A Celebration of Life Service will be held once the COVID-19 regulations are lifted. Online condolences may be left for the family at sinnottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
