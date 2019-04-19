Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 E Euclid Ave
Des Moines, IA
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2600 E Euclid Ave
Des Moines, IA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Bernard Daiker

Rev. Bernard Daiker Obituary
Rev. Bernard Daiker

Johnston - Bernard F. Daiker, age 78, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, after a battle with Alzheimer's disease and kidney failure. His last days were spent at the VA Hospice where his family was able to spend time with him.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, two daughters, Kristin (Jonathan) Ide of Johnston, IA, Susan (Neil) Grant of Des Moines, IA, and one son, Joseph (Wendy) Daiker of Cedarville, MI, plus seven grandchildren, Audrey Ide, Daniel Ide, Maren Grant, Jackson Grant, Simon Grant, Grace Daiker, and Nevaeh Daiker. Also surviving are three siblings, Robert (Harriet) Daiker of Perham, MN, Mary (Stephen) Nelson of Rochester, MN, and Susanne Nelson of Austin, MN. He was preceded in death by his parents (Joseph & Alta Daiker), his stepfather (James Nesler), his older sister (Lois Svedine), and his brother-in-law (Steven Nelson).

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 E Euclid Ave in Des Moines, Iowa. The family will begin receiving guests at 10:00am. The funeral will start at 11:00am with a lunch to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Bernard's name to: Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Des Moines, IA or the Hospice Care Department of the VA Central Iowa Health Care System in Des Moines, IA.

Bernard's full obituary can be viewed and

condolences may be sent to the family at www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 19, 2019
