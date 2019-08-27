|
Bernard Donald Abeyta
Ankeny - Bernard Donald Abeyta, 75, passed from this world on August 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Visitation will be held at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd) Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny (520 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA) on Friday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Debra, daughter, Angela Campbell (Brendan), West Hartford, CT, son, Adam Abeyta (Deb), San Diego, CA, and daughter, Jessica Anderson (Jason), Ankeny, IA and grand-children Madeleine Campbell, Fiona Campbell, Isabelle Anderson, and Dominic Anderson. In addition, he is survived by his former wife Dania (Jacques) Clark-Lempers, Escondido, CA, his sisters Ida Mae Marquez, Aguilar, CO and Vivien Febbraro (Joe), Trinidad, CO and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Frank, and nephews Gregory and Wesley Febbraro.
The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Thomas Buroker and the staff at Stoddard, the Staff at Edencrest Siena Hills, and the staff at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, especially Amy and Daisy.
Memorial contributions can be directed to Mercy Hospice, Johnston, Iowa or .
