Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home & Cemetery
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny
520 NW 36th St.
Ankeny, IA
Bernard Donald Abeyta


1944 - 2019
Bernard Donald Abeyta Obituary
Bernard Donald Abeyta

Ankeny - Bernard Donald Abeyta, 75, passed from this world on August 24, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. Visitation will be held at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd) Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 5:00-7:00 p.m. A Celebration Of Life will be held at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny (520 NW 36th St. Ankeny, IA) on Friday, August 30, at 10:00 a.m.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Debra, daughter, Angela Campbell (Brendan), West Hartford, CT, son, Adam Abeyta (Deb), San Diego, CA, and daughter, Jessica Anderson (Jason), Ankeny, IA and grand-children Madeleine Campbell, Fiona Campbell, Isabelle Anderson, and Dominic Anderson. In addition, he is survived by his former wife Dania (Jacques) Clark-Lempers, Escondido, CA, his sisters Ida Mae Marquez, Aguilar, CO and Vivien Febbraro (Joe), Trinidad, CO and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Frank, and nephews Gregory and Wesley Febbraro.

The family sends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Thomas Buroker and the staff at Stoddard, the Staff at Edencrest Siena Hills, and the staff at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, especially Amy and Daisy.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Mercy Hospice, Johnston, Iowa or .

A full obituary and online condolences can be left at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 27, 2019
