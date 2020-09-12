Bernard J. Volz
Grimes - Bernard Joseph Volz, 91, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston, Iowa. Funeral services will be held 11 am Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger, Iowa where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Assumption Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Bernie was born on March 19, 1929 in Elkhart, Iowa to Edward and Anna (Meismer) Volz. On November 11, 1950, he married Alberta Lee Fridley at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa. Bernie left the farm in 1952 and spent his career in the transportation industry. He was an active truck driver for over 60 years. Bernie and Alberta traveled together for some of those years visiting almost all the states in the United States.
When they weren't busy raising their six boys, Bernie and Alberta played Pinochle for many years with other SuperValu employees and enjoyed square dancing. In the summer they vacationed in northern Minnesota with their "extended families".
Survivors include six sons: Michael (Janette), Jonathan, Thomas (Marlene), Timothy (Marlana), Scott and Christopher (Elizabeth); his 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Betty Wines; sister- in-law Phyllis Volz, brother-in-law Merrill Hall and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bernie was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Alberta, his parents Edward and Anna, seven siblings (Gilberta, Celeste, Sabina, Mary, Ruth, Velma and Henry) and a daughter-in-law, Lee Ann Volz.
Memorials may be made to Assumption Catholic Church. On-line condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com
