Bernard "Bernie" Montgomery
Nevada - Bernard Ray "Bernie" Montgomery, 80, of Nevada, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Nevada Baptist Church (210 W 3rd Street) in Nevada with Pastor Dennis Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Irene of Nevada; his children: Janelle Ferguson of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff (Annie) Montgomery of Adel, Jerry Montgomery of Ames and Jayla Barker of Nevada; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Helen Banks of Fort Smith, AR and Francis "Chub" (Judy) Montgomery of Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada Baptist Church in memory of Bernie.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019