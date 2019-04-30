Services
Ryan Funeral Home
708 Fifth Street
Nevada, IA 50201
(515) 382-3547
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home
1418 Fawcett Pkwy
Nevada, IA
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Nevada Baptist Church
210 W 3rd Street
Nevada, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard "Bernie" Montgomery


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernard "Bernie" Montgomery Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" Montgomery

Nevada - Bernard Ray "Bernie" Montgomery, 80, of Nevada, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Nevada Baptist Church (210 W 3rd Street) in Nevada with Pastor Dennis Reynolds officiating. Burial will be at the Nevada Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

Bernie is survived by his wife, Irene of Nevada; his children: Janelle Ferguson of Las Vegas, NV, Jeff (Annie) Montgomery of Adel, Jerry Montgomery of Ames and Jayla Barker of Nevada; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Helen Banks of Fort Smith, AR and Francis "Chub" (Judy) Montgomery of Nevada. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada Baptist Church in memory of Bernie.

Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements. www.rasmussonfh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now