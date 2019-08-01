|
Bernard Wayne Gottner
Clive - Bernard Wayne Gottner, 86, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 after a long life. He was born in Des Moines, IA to Waldo Edward Gottner and Clara I. (Mathen) Gottner where he grew up.
He graduated with honors from Dowling High School and was a graduate of Loras College in Dubuque, IA. He continued his education at Mount St. Bernard's Seminary in Dubuque for the next four years and was ordained in 1959 by Bishop Edward C. Daley. He spent two years at North American College in Rome studying Canon Law. He was honored to be introduced to Pope (now Saint) John XXIII.
He was a Catholic Priest for 34 years. He taught at Dowling for four years, then served as Associate Pastor at St. Augustine and St. Ambrose Cathedral. He was Co-Pastor and then Pastor of Holy Trinity in Des Moines from 1969 to 1978. While serving at Holy Trinity, they began inaugurating the changes promulgated by the 2nd Vatican Council, including team ministry and women in ministry. According to Bernie, "these changes were welcomed by many and resisted by some." He spent a one-year sabbatical at Seattle University where he studied and taught team ministry.
Bernie served for 7 years as Pastor at St Mary's parish in Shenandoah, IA with involvement in SW Iowa Parishes United and 7 years as Pastor at Sacred Heart in Chariton with involvement in South Central Iowa Parishes United.
In 1993, he received a dispensation from the Clerical State. This was followed by five years employment with Employee & Family Resources. In 1999, he became Spiritual Care Coordinator at Mercy Hospice where he served for 14 years.
In August, 1994, he married Eileen Burtle at St. Ambrose Cathedral. Bernie and Eileen loved to travel; they went on five cruises and traveled through Europe, Scandinavia and into Russia. He enjoyed golf but admitted he was not very good.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Eileen; sister, Mary Jane Polich; and his adopted grandchildren; Mike (Richelle) Nguyen, Tim (Angel) Nguyen and Linda (Jeremy McGuire) Nguyen; and great-grandchildren, Thomas, Rachel and Arya. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bill, Ray, Don and Jerry.
The funeral Mass will be held Monday, August 5 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with visitation Sunday afternoon, August 4 from 3 to 5 p.m. also at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for distribution to Bernie's favorite charities. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 1, 2019