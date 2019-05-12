|
Bernice E. Boyce
Des Moines - Bernice E.Boyce ,100, of WDM, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 at Urbandale Health Care Center.
Bernice was born in Iowa City on June 27,1918. She was one of eight children born to Elbert and Emma Miller, owners of Miller Brothers Monument Co. of Iowa City.
Bernice was married to William Boyce Jr. for 65 years until his passing in1999. Bernice was mother to three children, sons Robert and William III and daughter Susan (Tracy)Witt.
During her life Bernice enjoyed traveling, boating, bowling, golfing, and playing bridge and bingo with her friends. Bernice's life was one that was well lived! Services will be private.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019