Bernice Edith Martin



Des Moines, Iowa - Bernice Martin, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines. She was born the daughter of Roy and Bernice Arrowood on October 9, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa.



Bernice was a receptionist and switchboard operator for many years she started at Mercy Hospital, later Lutheran Hospital and lastly at Broadlawns Hospital as part time. Bernice was incredibly artistic, she enjoyed ceramics, gardening and watching soap operas. Above all, she cherished time spent with family and loved to read her Bible every night.



Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Melody (Alan) Widlund, Jennie (Dave) Finch, and Ronald Martin; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great grandson.



Bernice was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Donald; daughters, Polly Ann and Cathy; son, Donald, Jr.; grandson, Keith; and sisters, Naomi, MaryAnn, and Kate.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Des Moines.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to the DMARC Food Pantry in memory of Bernice.









