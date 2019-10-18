|
|
Bernice Hauser
Malcom - Bernice Hauser, age 92 of Malcom and formerly of Gilman, died on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell with the Rev. Joyce Proctor, pastor of the Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, officiating. A reception will follow the service at the St. Francis Social Center in Grinnell. Interment will be at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Marshalltown.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday at the Smith Funeral Home.
Memorials may be designated to PEO, UnityPoint Grinnell Regional Medical Center, or Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with Bernice's family online at www.smithfh.com.
Bernice Irene Lee was born on August 29, 1927 in Grinnell, Iowa to Ole Johannes Lee and Ingeborg (Loving) Lee. She was raised on the family farm near Newburg, Iowa and graduated from Newburg High School in 1945.
On June 29, 1947, Bernice was united in marriage to Lee Wallace Hauser at the Newburg Congregational Church. The couple farmed near Gilman from 1947 until 1973, when they moved to a farm near Malcom, Iowa. Bernice was employed at Grinnell Regional Medical Center from 1989 until 2004 and worked in the Adult Day Care. They moved to Seeland Park in Grinnell in 2018.
Bernice was active in several community and county organizations and was a longtime leader in 4-H and in the United Church of Christ in Newburg and the Grace United Methodist Church in Brooklyn.
Bernice, Lee and the family enjoyed traveling throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and visiting family in North Carolina and Norway. They hosted an AFS student, Michelle Blake, from South Africa in 1982, and later hosted other shorter term AFS students. They enjoyed camping in general and at the Iowa State Fair in particular. Memories made with many rural friends were deeply cherished.
Bernice is survived by three sons, Dr. Richard Hauser, Dr. Robert Hauser, and Paul (Shannon) Hauser; daughter LeAnn (David) Tatman; grandchildren Ray Hauser, Maggie Klotz, Anna Weikamp, Joseph Tatman, William Hauser, Ava Hauser, Hudson Hauser, Max Hauser and Grace Hauser; and great grandchildren Elsie and Calvin Hauser, Tatum Weikamp, and Archie Klotz. She was preceded in death by her five brothers (Tom, Harold, Orville, Ivan and Charlie) and by her husband, Lee Hauser, on December 11, 2018.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 18 to Oct. 23, 2019