|
|
Bernice Huntrods
Collins - Bernice Lucile (Hofer) Huntrods, 91, of Collins passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Collins Methodist Church in Collins with Reverend Douglas Harding officiating. Visitation will begin 1 hour prior to the service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Collins will be held at a later date.
She was born January 13, 1929 to Ernest and Rosa (Luthi) Hofer in Melbourne, Iowa. She attended Melboune grade school and graduated from Collins High School in 1946. She married Otis Huntrods in 1947 and had four sons: David, Jim, Dan and Arnold. She farmed with Otis until his death in 2004 in the rural Collins- Baxter-Mingo area.
She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Rosa Hofer, her husband Otis, brother Howard (June) Hofer, sister-in-law Janice Hofer, brother-in law Larry Hamre, niece Kathy Hofer, sister-in-law Maxine (Townsend) Wolf, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four sons: David (Cindy) of rural Collins, Jim formerly of Houston, Dan (Connie) of Altoona, Arnie (Cori) of rural Collins, her sister Eileen Hamre of Rochester, her brother Charles Hofer of Baxter, grand-kids Sara Palmer, Kyle (Amber), Erin, Kate & Jenna, great grand-kids Zach & Bailey Palmer, Leo & Aria Huntrods.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the staff of Prairie Vista Village and Lutheran Hospital for their kindness and professionalism in Bernice's last days.
At her request, In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be given to the Collins United Methodist church or to the Collins Community Building.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020