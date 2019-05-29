|
Bernice M. Pleva
Woodward - Bernice M. Pleva, 92, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Bishop Drumm in Johnston. Private family services will be held at Assumption Catholic Church in Granger with burial to follow at Beaver Catholic Cemetery.
Bernice was born on April 27, 1927, to Anthony and Martha Fura in Reading, PA . She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church and School In Reading. Bernice was married to John Pleva in 1947.
She worked at Western Electric, a job she enjoyed and retired from. Bernice took great pride in her family and enjoyed mowing the three acres around her home as recent as this spring.
Bernice is survived by her sons, Mark (Susan) and Randall (Linda), grandchildren: Ariel Pleva, Andrew (Amy) Pleva, Mary Beth (Paul) Rhodes, Jonathan (Desiree) Pleva and Joshua (Lisa) Pleva; two step-grandchildren, Valarie (Tracy) Vest and Eric (Nikki) Knoblock; her great-grandchildren: Phoenix, Ava, Ainsley, Codi, Hayden, Morgan, Jacob and Lucas; four step-great-grandchildren, Avery, Courtney, Caden and Tarek; sister-in-law, Valerie Pleva, sister, Stella Gajewski, brother, Tommy Fura and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and her brothers, Frank and Julian Fura, her sister, Josie Mulutzie, and sisters-in-law, Wanda Pleva and Rae Pleva.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday at Assumption Catholic Church where a Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Assumption Catholic Church. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 29, 2019