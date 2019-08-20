|
|
Bernice Marie (Flanders) Louch
Des Moines -
Bernice Louch, 101, died August 16 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, IA. She was born September 18, 1917, in Keota, Iowa, the fourth of eleven children of Frank and Mary Anna (Schulte) Flanders.
She graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School in Harper, Iowa in 1935. After graduation, she moved to Des Moines. When the United States entered World War II, she worked at the Ordnance Plant in Ankeny. In March 1943 she joined the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) which became the WACS. Bernice was stationed at the Pentagon, where she met her husband, Charles E. Louch.
After the war was over, they settled in the Washington, DC area where they raised their three boys, and where Bernice was employed by the Department of the Navy at the Washington Navy Yard for 28 years. After retiring in 1974 she returned to Des Moines.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her parents, her siblings: Norbert Flanders, Melvin Flanders, Byrdelle Hoke, Marjorie Conrad, Maurice Flanders, Kathleen Feeley, Virginia Troxel, Arlene Danaher, Lucille Feeley, and Lenior Flanders, and a stepdaughter, Betty White. She is survived by three sons, Charles (Maureen) of Urbandale, Gene of Walkersville, MD, and Ronald (Rhonda) of Phoenix, AZ, a stepdaughter, Margie (Dick) Smith, five grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 22 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Des Moines. Visitation will be August 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Iles Westover Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Keota.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 20, 2019