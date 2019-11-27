Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Bernice Snyder

Bernice Snyder Obituary
Bernice Snyder

Des Moines - Bernice Snyder, 98, passed away November 24, 2019 at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston.

She is survived by her 4 children; 11 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren

The family will greet friends at 11:00 a.m., Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. Bernice will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
