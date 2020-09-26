Bernie Sayler
Des Moines - Bernard Wesley Sayler, 90, went home to be with his Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Underwood, North Dakota on May 1, 1930, the son of Rosina Landenberger and George Samuel Sayler, the fifth of seven children. When he was nine years old, the entire family relocated to Lodi, California. Bernard graduated from Lodi Union High School in 1948. He initially attended community college studying industrial arts before pursuing a degree in theology from Yankton College in South Dakota, where he graduated in 1954. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Andover-Newton Theological School in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1964.
Bernard married Marlys Ann Larsen on June 6, 1952, after meeting during their freshman year at Yankton College while working on a homecoming float. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in June of this year.
During his ministerial career, Bernard provided his parishioners with compassion, care and support. He served United Church of Christ (UCC) congregations in Fairfax, South Dakota; Naper, Nebraska; Halifax, Massachusetts; Hartington, Nebraska; and Hartley, Iowa. Following this, Bernard became Administrator/Manager of Kamp Kaleo, a UCC-affiliated church camp in Burwell, Nebraska. Bernard and Marlys moved to West Des Moines to be closer to their children where he continued his congregational ministry by assisting Covenant Presbyterian Church in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Bernard and Marlys were truly partners in life. They loved to socialize, travel and were known for their skill on the dance floor. They developed cherished friendships with people everywhere they lived that continue to this day.
Bernard was an active member of the communities he served. His civic work included being a volunteer fireman, organizing youth basketball programs and acting as a Boy Scout leader. He held leadership roles in many organizations, including local Lions and Kiwanis clubs, Gyro International and local economic development initiatives. Bernard and Marlys were also active members of Plymouth United Church of Christ in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bernard had a passion for life and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed oil painting, silversmithing, writing and attending activities of his grandchildren.
Some of his proudest moments were officiating the weddings of his children and grandchildren and the baptisms of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bernard lived a life of gratitude and to the end was appreciative of the care he received from friends, colleagues and especially caretakers at EveryStep Kavanagh House, Mercy Medical Center and Scottish Rite Park.
Bernard was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings. Left to cherish his memory are his wife Marlys, Des Moines, Iowa; son Steven (Rhonda) Sayler, Indianola, Iowa; Cynthia (Alan) Adams, West Des Moines, Iowa; and Shelly (David) Soorholtz, Clive, Iowa as well as 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Plymouth United Church of Christ Foundation, 4126 Ingersoll Ave, Des Moines, Iowa 50312 or EveryStep Kavanagh House Hospice, 900 56th Street, Des Moines, IA 50312
A private family service will be held on October 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.mcalrensresthavenchapel.com
to watch Bernard's service on Facebook live or you may watch at a later time.