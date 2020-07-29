1/1
Bernita K. (Plummer) Moats
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernita K. (Plummer) Moats

Des Moines, IA--- - Bernita Kay Plummer Moats, 78, died at Fountain West Health Care Center, West Des Moines on April 17, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Bernita was born in Pleasantville, Iowa on August 22, 1941 to Beryle and Ruby (Trent) Plummer. She worked as a secretary for Estherville Schools, Ardans Store Corporate Office then at the Iowa Pork Producers Association. She attended Hope Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish Bernita's memory include her daughter, Tracy Moats of Des Moines; son, Scott Moats of Westfield, IA; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Dorothy Smith, Pauline Harrison, Jane Briggs and Mary Briggs.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved