Bernita K. (Plummer) MoatsDes Moines, IA--- - Bernita Kay Plummer Moats, 78, died at Fountain West Health Care Center, West Des Moines on April 17, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 11 at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.Bernita was born in Pleasantville, Iowa on August 22, 1941 to Beryle and Ruby (Trent) Plummer. She worked as a secretary for Estherville Schools, Ardans Store Corporate Office then at the Iowa Pork Producers Association. She attended Hope Lutheran Church.Those left to cherish Bernita's memory include her daughter, Tracy Moats of Des Moines; son, Scott Moats of Westfield, IA; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and four sisters, Dorothy Smith, Pauline Harrison, Jane Briggs and Mary Briggs.