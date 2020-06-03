Bertha AndersonDes Moines - Bertha Anderson, 93, passed away June 1, 2020 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, De Alton Anderson and one granddaughter. She is survived by one son and two daughters as well as seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Bertha had many interests, but her family always came first. She especially loved ballroom dancing and her work at Calvin Manor. As a young girl Bertha accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She loved attending church at Wesley Acres. The family would like to thank the many people at Wesley Acres who lovingly cared for Bertha. There will be a graveside service at Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday, June 6 at 11 AM for friends and family.