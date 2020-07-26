1/1
Bertha Faye Callahan
Bertha Faye Callahan

Des Moines - Bertha Faye Callahan, 72, passed away on July 25, 2020. Bertha was born August 8, 1947 in Chariton to William Earl and Mary Ellen (Egbert) Davidson.

Bertha worked for 15 years as an assembly worker at AMF and then went on to be the first female supervisor at the Waste Water Treatment Center in Des Moines for another 15 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed going on cross country motorcycle trips with her late husband, Tom, spending her hard earned money at the casino, and above all else, being with her children and grandchildren out on the lake. Bertha was a protector of those she loved.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Celander, Jay Jay Krustinger, Rebecca (Esteban Bibian) Cain and Louise (Tim Ruhlow) Breese; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon Brewer; stepdaughter and stepson, Robin (Jerry) Pilcher and Shane Callahan; son-in-law, Kevin Lenzine; 2 nephews; and a great-niece; and best 4 legged companion and protector of 15 years, Perky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Callahan; daughter, Lorie Lenzine; brother-in-infancy, Larry; her parents; and stepfather, Burdell Page.

Memorials contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 - 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Avon Lake Clubhouse, 5701 S.E. 66th Place, Avon Lake, IA 50047.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 26 to Aug. 2, 2020.
