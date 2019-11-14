Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Bertha Leona Clarkson


1927 - 2019
Bertha Leona Clarkson Obituary
Bertha Leona Clarkson

Des Moines - Bertha Leona Clarkson of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on November 13th, 2019. She was born to Robert and Maude Pool on June 13, 1927 in Agency, Iowa. She had two brothers, Harley and Lee Pool, and two sisters, Edna Pool and Shirley Pool Dunbar.

Bertha moved to Des Moines in 1944 to attend Open Bible College. She worked during those years at Katts Drug Store, as a waitress in the Fountain and later as a clerk at Younkers Department Store.

While attending Highland Park Open Bible Church, she met Calvin Robertson. They were married in November of 1947. She had twenty-six wonderful years with Calvin before he passed away in August of 1973. They had two sons and a daughter, Richard, Michael and Deborah.

Bertha found love again when she met Chet Clarkson. They were married in March of 1981.

They enjoyed ten years together, being able to travel to Ireland and throughout Europe. Chet passed away in November of 1991.

Bertha enjoyed her family and loved being with her grandchildren. She was a great example of how to live a Christ like life. Her faith was deep and steady being an example to those around her.

Bertha was preceded in death by her Father, Robert and Mother, Maude Pool, brothers, Harley and Lee Pool and sister Edna Pool, husbands, Calvin Robertson and Chet Clarkson, daughter, Deborah Robertson, and daughter-in-law, Janet Robertson.

Bertha is survived by sister, Shirley Dunbar (Richard); sons, Richard Robertson (Anita), Michael Robertson; six grandchildren, Amy Dillard (Tate), John Robertson, Amanda Gannon (David), Brittani Robertson (Sam), Bret Robertson, and Michael Robertson (Morgan). She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Eric, Reagan, Ryan, Gabe, Betsy, and Everly.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, with service to begin at 12:00 p.m., at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., Des Moines. Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
