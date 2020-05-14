Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
1927 - 2020
Bessie Stanley Obituary
Bessie Stanley

Des Moines - Bessie May Kissel Stanley went home to her Lord on May 12, 2020. She was 92 at the time of her death. Bessie May was born to Lavina (Dimp) and Roy Kissel on July 12, 1927. She graduated from Des Moines Lincoln High School in 1946. She married her high school sweetheart, Raymond (Dick) Stanley on June 16, 1947. Bessie worked at the Ordnance Plant in Ankeny and for Northwestern Bell Telephone before becoming a mother and home keeper. In her later years she had a childcare service in her home and helped raise numerous children when their mothers needed to work outside the home. She was loved by many and will be missed.

Bessie was a member of Park Avenue Christian Church and their chapter of TTT.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Brenda) Stanley of Waukee, IA, Becky (Ron) Bizzell of Waxahachie, TX and Richard (Laura) Stanley of Des Moines, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick Stanley, her parents and sister and brother in law, Betty and Harry Hammond and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. And her beloved pets.

Due to the Covid19 pandemic and community regulations a graveside service only will be performed at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Des Moines directed by Hamilton Funeral Home, South. A later memorial service will be planned when restrictions are lifted. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to Park Avenue Christian Church, Des Moines and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 14 to May 17, 2020
