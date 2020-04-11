Resources
Cambredge - Bessie Ruth Swanson, 99, of Cambridge died April 7, 2020 at Story County Senior Care in Nevada. Private family graveside services were held Saturday April 11 at Story Memorial Gardens in Ames.

Bessie was born on April 28, 1920 near Napier, Iowa to Fred and Nona (Soderstrum) Watts. She married John (Al) Albert Swanson on February 2, 1939.

Bessie is survived by her children, Ronald of Ames, Douglas of Ames, Patricia (Dale) Barrie of Winterset, Mark (Denise) of Cambridge and Keith (Deborah) of Gilbert; 14 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Al; a daughter, Marcia Knutson; an infant daughter; two sisters, Elizabeth Miller and Mildred Ruby and two brothers, Don Watts and Bernard Watts.

The Soderstrum Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and photos may be shared at www.soderstrumadams.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
